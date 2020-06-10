Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Accuses US of Aggression Over Actions Against Oil Tankers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called Washington's actions that prevent tankers from arriving in Venezuela to export oil an attack on the Venezuelan people.

Earlier, Reuters reported that at least two tankers heading to Venezuela to load crude oil returned, and the other three vessels moved away from Venezuelan waters amid the United States exploring the possibility of adding dozens of oil vessels to the sanctions lists.

"More specific evidence of Washington's criminal aggression. They attack the heart of the Venezuelan economy to stop the country from earning income to import food, medicine and supplies. And they do it in the midst of the pandemic. This is an attack on all Venezuelans," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.