Venezuelan Oil Minister Arrives in Moscow to Accompany President Maduro - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo has arrived on Tuesday in Moscow to accompany President Nicolas Maduro, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"Yes," the source said, answering the question whether Quevedo was accompanying Maduro.

The source added that the Venezuelan officials were likely to visit the office of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA opened in Moscow earlier in September.