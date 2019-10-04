Venezuelan Oil Minister Confirms Country to Repay Its Debt to Russia

Venezuela will repay the debt it owes to Russia, Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo reaffirmed in an interview with Sputnik

Venezuela has just recently provided a new installment of it debt repayment to Russia. While it is currently paying off only interest on the debt, it will later start repaying the loan itself.

"Venezuela has always fulfilled its commitments and always does it," Quevedo stressed.

In 2011, Russia issued a $4 billion loan to Venezuela to cover the cost of importing Russian industrial products to the country. However, against the backdrop of a deteriorating financial and economic situation, Caracas applied for an extension of its credit line in 2014. In November 2017, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the restructuring of Venezuela's debt after Caracas had agreed on the terms with Moscow.