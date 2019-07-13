UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan President Orders To Ensure Car Sales Abroad Using Petro Cryptocurrency

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered to ensure the sales of the country's car industry products on the international market using its petro cryptocurrency.

"We should begin exporting some percentage of the car industry [products] to the international market and receive income and invest, selling up to 50 percent of the car industry products using petro," Maduro said live on state-run television on Friday.

Such a measure would allow turning petro into a convertible currency, Maduro argued.

"I would like to sign a deal with this decision in order to facilitate car sales," Maduro said.

The president noted that Venezuela planned to manufacture thousands of cars under the Chinese Chery QQ brand.

Petro is the world's first oil-backed cryptocurrency. Maduro set the price of one petro as the price of one barrel of Venezuelan oil, or around $60. According to Maduro, any Venezuelan will be able to purchase petro for foreign Currency while after November 5, the cryptocurrency will be available for purchase for Venezuelan national currency.

