Venezuelan President Says Oil Prices Will Stabilize Starting Monday After OPEC+ Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says oil prices and the market will start to stabilize in the coming days following the new deal reached on Sunday by OPEC+ oil producers who agreed to cut nearly 10 million barrels a day.

"Starting from tomorrow the prices and market will start to stabilize and it will be the basis for the recovery of the world economy, trade and finances after the pandemic," Maduro said in a Sunday address broadcast on Twitter.

As of 01:07 Moscow time on Monday (22:07 GMT on Sunday), the price of June futures for Brent crude was falling 0.66 percent, down to $31.61 per barrel. The price of May futures for WTI crude fell 1.81 percent to $22.79 per barrel. Minutes earlier, oil prices were demonstrating a modest growth of 1-3 percent, according to market data.

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on Sunday to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day for two months, starting from May 1. After that, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels a day for 6 months, until December 31. Starting from January of next year until April 2022 oil production will be reduced by 5.8 million barrels per day.

According to a final communique released after the Sunday agreement, a possible extension of the new OPEC+ deal will be discussed in December 2021. A meeting will also be held this June via videoconference to see if any further actions are needed to balance the market.