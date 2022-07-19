CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, accused the United States of "sabotage" at state-run Venezuelan oil facilities.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami said that a Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) gas pipeline in the northern state of Monagas was attacked, which triggered a fire at one of its sites. In June, the country's authorities said that there was an attempted sabotage at the El Palito refinery in the northern state of Carabobo, which could have caused "catastrophic damage" to these facilities. Additionally, a massive fire broke out at the Cardon refinery in the northern state of Falcon in May.

"This is part of the US imperialism policy: attacking oil facilities, sending mercenaries here, some of whom were detained, while others were convicted of coup attempt and murder in our country.

These are US government envoys," Cabello said at a press conference in Caracas on Monday.

The recent "sabotage" at the PDVSA pipeline shows that the US government does not stop in its goal to destabilize the situation in Venezuela, according to Cabello.

"Such events should teach us that imperialism does not rest, they would like to see us torn apart and begging for mercy. It will not happen because our nation is not used to it, our nation does not give up," Cabello said, adding that the security authorities will take responsibility for any act of aggression in Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had previously implicated Colombian President Ivan Duque in attacks on oil and electricity infrastructure of Venezuela.