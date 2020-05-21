MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Thursday that Iranian oil tankers en route to Venezuela would be escorted by the Latin American country's military vessels and aircraft.

"We have established contact with the Iranian Ministry of Defense. All vessels entering Venezuela's exclusive economic zone will be accompanied by ships and planes of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces of Venezuela in order to welcome them and express gratitude to the people of Iran for solidarity and cooperation," Padrino said in an address broadcast by the VTV channel.

Reports late last week had it that the US government was planning to block Iranian oil shipments to Venezuela, including by confiscating the vessels and imposing sanctions on the crew. Iran has already warned the United States against attempting to intercept Iranian tankers en route to Venezuela in the Caribbean and vowed to retaliate if that happens.