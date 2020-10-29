UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Maduro Says Major National Oil Refinery Was Attacked By 'Powerful' Weapon

Venezuela's Maduro Says Major National Oil Refinery Was Attacked by 'Powerful' Weapon

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Venezuela's major oil refinery, Amuay, was attacked from a long-range weapon, President Nicola Maduro said on Wednesday.

According to the president, Venezuelan Vice President and Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami visited the refinery after it was hit from a "powerful" weapon.

"We are conducting an investigation to determine the type of weapon [that hit the refinery]. The Amuay plant is one of the most important ones in Venezuela and Latin America, they intended to cause an explosion and destroyed one column," Maduro said in an address broadcast by his Periscope channel.

During his address, the president also said that in a separate incident, two foreigners who planned to murder high-ranking officials were detained in the northwestern Zulia state.

Maduro added that the situation in the country is tense as there are constant threats against the lives of citizens and Venezuela's strategic industries.

