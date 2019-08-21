(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Venezuela's PDVSA oil company reduced its debt to Russia's Rosneft on advance payments issued in the second quarter of this year to $1.1 billion from $1.8 billion, the Russian company said in a presentation.

According to Rosneft, at the end of last year, the debt of PDVSA on advance payments issued amounted to $2.3 billion, on September 30, 2018 - $3.1 billion, at the end of June 2018 - $3.6 billion, at the end March 2018 - $4 billion, at the end of 2017 - $4.6 billion.

It said Rosneft advance payments to Iraqi Kurdistan had grown 36 percent to $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2019 from $1.4 billion.