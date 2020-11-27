UrduPoint.com
Vessels Arrive With 115,600 Metric Tonnes Of Wheat At Karachi Port And Port Qasim On Friday

Fri 27th November 2020

Vessels arrive with 115,600 metric tonnes of wheat at Karachi Port and Port Qasim on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :MV Densa Jaguar , carrying 52,600 metric tons of wheat and MV Scarlet Lady, carrying 63,000 metric tons of the same reached Karachi here on Friday, bringing the total quantity of the commodity imported by Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), Ministry of Commerce to 391,626 metric tons since August this year.

According to TCP spokesman the mentioned vessels berthed at KPT and Port Qasim respectively urgently ensued with discharge of the cargo.

As per intensity of the need the entire cargo (52,600 MT) is to be handed to food department of food.

