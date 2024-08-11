'Vibrant Ecosystem Essential For Entrepreneurship'
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Federation of Engineering Institutions of South and Central Asia (FEISCA) Secretary General
Eng Sultan Mahmood on Sunday stressed the need for fostering a vibrant ecosystem for
entrepreneurship and innovation was essential for Pakistan's sustainable economic future,
besides providing much-needed employment opportunities and ensuring long-term prosperity
for its people.
Talking to a professionals delegation led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain here, he said that innovation
serves as the backbone of this entrepreneurial spirit, allowing businesses to develop new products,
services, and processes that meet the demands of a rapidly changing global market.
Start-ups and small businesses were particularly crucial, as they were more agile and could
adapt quickly to market needs. "Supporting these ventures through access to funding, mentorship,
and a conducive regulatory environment will empower entrepreneurs to thrive," he remarked.
Eng Sultan Mahmood added that entrepreneurship creates jobs, not only for the entrepreneurs
but also for countless others, reducing unemployment and driving economic development.
By investing in entrepreneurship and innovation, he said, Pakistan could diversify its economy,
reduce its reliance on traditional sectors, and open new avenues for growth.
He said entrepreneurship and innovation were vital drivers of sustainable economic growth
and job creation in Pakistan. With a population predominantly composed of youth, the country
was brimming with potential that could be harnessed to fuel its economic engine. "By promoting
entrepreneurship, we encourage young Pakistanis to transform their innovative ideas into
successful businesses, fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving," he viewed.
Leader of the delegation Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain assured him of full support to Eng Waseem
Nazir panel contesting annual elections of Pakistan Engineering Council and all his supporters
would cast votes on August 18 to fully ensure their landslide victory mainly aimed at economic
development and prosperity through good governance in the country.
Eng Sultan Mahmood expressed his gratitude for support and assured that his panel after
victory would live up to aspirations of the engineering community in the larger national interest.
