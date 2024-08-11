Open Menu

'Vibrant Ecosystem Essential For Entrepreneurship'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

'Vibrant ecosystem essential for entrepreneurship'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Federation of Engineering Institutions of South and Central Asia (FEISCA) Secretary General

Eng Sultan Mahmood on Sunday stressed the need for fostering a vibrant ecosystem for

entrepreneurship and innovation was essential for Pakistan's sustainable economic future,

besides providing much-needed employment opportunities and ensuring long-term prosperity

for its people.

Talking to a professionals delegation led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain here, he said that innovation

serves as the backbone of this entrepreneurial spirit, allowing businesses to develop new products,

services, and processes that meet the demands of a rapidly changing global market.

Start-ups and small businesses were particularly crucial, as they were more agile and could

adapt quickly to market needs. "Supporting these ventures through access to funding, mentorship,

and a conducive regulatory environment will empower entrepreneurs to thrive," he remarked.

Eng Sultan Mahmood added that entrepreneurship creates jobs, not only for the entrepreneurs

but also for countless others, reducing unemployment and driving economic development.

By investing in entrepreneurship and innovation, he said, Pakistan could diversify its economy,

reduce its reliance on traditional sectors, and open new avenues for growth.

He said entrepreneurship and innovation were vital drivers of sustainable economic growth

and job creation in Pakistan. With a population predominantly composed of youth, the country

was brimming with potential that could be harnessed to fuel its economic engine. "By promoting

entrepreneurship, we encourage young Pakistanis to transform their innovative ideas into

successful businesses, fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving," he viewed.

Leader of the delegation Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain assured him of full support to Eng Waseem

Nazir panel contesting annual elections of Pakistan Engineering Council and all his supporters

would cast votes on August 18 to fully ensure their landslide victory mainly aimed at economic

development and prosperity through good governance in the country.

Eng Sultan Mahmood expressed his gratitude for support and assured that his panel after

victory would live up to aspirations of the engineering community in the larger national interest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Young Pakistan Engineering Council August Sunday Market All Asia Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Business