Vice Chief Of Naval Staff Calls On Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Vice Chief of Naval Staff here on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Vice Chief of Naval Staff here on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The meeting discussed the prevailing economic and security situation of the country, said a press release.

The minister commended the efforts of Pakistan Navy in protecting the country's sea frontiers and maritime interests of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar further expressed confidence on the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime boundaries and extended the government's full support to Pakistan Navy.

The Vice Chief of Naval Staff thanked the Finance Minister for his support and appreciation.

