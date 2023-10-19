Vice Minister of Market Regulatory Body in China visits CCP

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) hosted a 6-member Chinese delegation led by Dr. Gan Lin, Vice Minister of the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR)

The delegation included Xu Lefu, Director General of the Department II of Antimonopoly Enforcement; Zhou Zhigao, Deputy Director General of the Department of Competition Policy and Coordination; Zhao Lingzhi, Director of the General Office; Hu Xinyue, Director of the Department of Competition Policy and Coordination; and Yang Jiheng, Director of the Department I of Antimonopoly Enforcement, said a press release issued here.

In his introductory remarks, chairman – Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu extended a warm welcome to the visitors. He underscored the importance of Pakistan-China relations in the contemporary world and the strategic significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s economic transformation and regional prosperity.

He shared Pakistan’s perspective on China’s SAMR, which was vital in lifting China out of sheer poverty.

Stressing that the CCP can learn a great deal from the SAMR, Dr. Kabir underscored the importance of removing obstacles and impediments from all sectors of the economy, curbing market abuse manipulation and collusive behaviour.

He emphasized that from nationalization to privatization, the Pakistani markets are fragmented and are characterized by the domination of few players whereas China has been very successful in controlling Cartels and its State Owned Entities.

Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu and the Vice Minister of SAMR engaged in a fruitful discussion on the current state of markets and regulations in China and Pakistan.

They highlighted the importance of a strategic partnership between the two regulatory authorities to develop market regulations and stressed the need for further collaboration to provide training and capacity building, exchange of knowledge to detect cartels and engage in research projects to enhance the efficiency of the regulatory bodies.

Dr. Gan Lin invited Dr. Sidhu and his colleagues to China on the International Competition forum.