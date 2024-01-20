Vice President NBF For Need Of 5pc Annual Agricultural Growth Through AI
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Vice President of the Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad on Saturday highlighted the urgent need for a consistent 5 percent annual growth in the country's agriculture sector backed by AI integration.
In a meeting with President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram, he stressed the importance of a dual strategy involving both vertical growth, by increasing per-acre crop yields and horizontal growth by expanding cultivation through corporate farming to tackle the challenges of feeding a growing population and ensuring national food security. Currently, Pakistan's per-acre yield falls below the global average due to limited access to modern machinery and digital support services for farmers, he said.
Jawad urged the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a revolutionary tool to transform the agriculture sector, particularly in horticulture. Artificial Intelligence (AI), he argued, could address climate change challenges, optimize crop patterns, attract talent, and have a positive impact on the sector.
Emphasizing the urgency of incorporating AI into the Green Pakistan Initiative, Jawad criticized the tendency of policymakers to spend excessive time in discussions, delaying the execution of practical approaches crucial for the agricultural sector.
FPCCI President Atif Ikram echoed the sentiments, highlighting that Pakistan's overall economic growth, reaching the desired 7 to 8 percent GDP growth, hinges on the agriculture sector's growth surpassing 4%. Ikram urged a shift in perception, viewing agriculture not just as a provider of food for the poor but as an economic engine capable of driving growth for decades.
Ikram emphasized the interconnectivity of agriculture with various sectors in the Pakistani economy, estimating its direct and indirect contribution at around 45 percent.
Commending government initiatives, including the formulation of a national seed policy and the Agriculture Development Authority Act, Ikram acknowledged these steps as crucial for breathing new life into Pakistan's agriculture sector.
In conclusion, the call for a 5 percent annual growth backed by AI integration underscored the need for swift and pragmatic actions to propel Pakistan's agriculture into a key driver of economic prosperity.
