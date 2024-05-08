Open Menu

Vice President WB Calls On Chairman FBR

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Vice President WB calls on Chairman FBR

The Vice President World Bank (WB) Martin Raiser on Wednesday visited Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and met with Chairman FBR Amjed Zubair Tiwana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Vice President World Bank (WB) Martin Raiser on Wednesday visited Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and met with Chairman FBR Amjed Zubair Tiwana.

He was accompanied by Country Director Najy Benhassine, Operations Manager Gailius J Draugelis, Haque Lead Country Economist , Tobias Akhtar and Public Sector Specialist Ms. Irum Touqeer, said a press release issued by the FBR.

Member Reforms and Modernization FBR Ardsher Saleem Tariq and Member Digital Initiative Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

A detailed presentation on the FBR and its reforms agenda was made with special focus on initiatives under Pakistan Raises Revenue Project for harmonization of sales tax, track & trace system and improving Information Communication Technology (ICT) capacities of FBR.

Vice President World Bank was appreciative of the FBR’s policy for digitalized tax administration and emphasized that these initiatives will bear even greater fruits if coupled with elimination of exemptions overtime through a combination of social assistance and introduction of sales tax based on consumption.

Martin Riser echoed the sentiments of Chairman FBR and indicated that World Bank sees the current digitalization drive as an opportunity to strengthen its cooperation with the FBR.

Speaking on the occasion, Amjed Zubair Tiwana said that the FBR is working closely with all the stakeholders on the digitalization initiative and making tax administration more broad-based.

He said that that digitalization is not only important for revenue but for enabling FBR to make informed decisions for sustainable increase in the revenues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Technology Lead FBR All

Recent Stories

FIA arrests outlaw in visa fraud case

FIA arrests outlaw in visa fraud case

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow f ..

Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow for PM

57 minutes ago
 PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May ..

PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May 9

57 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's 33 special projects

57 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May ..

Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May 20

57 minutes ago
FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

57 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Corps North’s headq ..

Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Corps North’s headquarters

57 minutes ago
 UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel ..

UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel role

57 minutes ago
 President approves appointment of Rubina Khalid as ..

President approves appointment of Rubina Khalid as BISP Chairperson

57 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of Nat ..

Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of National Women’s One-Day Tourna ..

57 minutes ago
 Two real brothers clinch positions in first Punjab ..

Two real brothers clinch positions in first Punjab music competition

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business