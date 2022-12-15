Vienna, Berlin Favor Ensuring Gas Price Cap Will Not Decrease Fuel Volumes - Chancellor

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Vienna and Berlin are in favor of ensuring that after the introduction of a gas price cap the volume of fuel supplies to the European market will not decrease, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Thursday.

"It is necessary to check the availability (of gas on the market after the introduction of the price cap), this is the position of Germany. So that a very low price does not lead to a reduction in the supply of gas, which will lead to difficulties for the entire EU," Nehammer said ahead of the EU Summit in Brussels.