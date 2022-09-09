Vienna Cannot Yet Support EU Proposal on Russian Gas Price Cap - Austrian Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Vienna cannot yet support the proposal of the European Commission on the introduction of a price cap for Russian gas, Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Friday.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas as well after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow.

Russia pledged to stop its energy exports to the states that would impose the limits.

"At the moment, this is not a proposal that we could support," Gewessler told reporters on the sidelines of EU energy ministers meeting in Brussels.