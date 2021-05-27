UrduPoint.com
Vienna-Moscow Flight Cancelled Over Russia Refusal To Approve Re-routing

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Vienna-Moscow flight cancelled over Russia refusal to approve re-routing

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Austrian Airlines cancelled a Vienna-Moscow flight on Thursday, saying Russian authorities had not approved a route change for the plane to be able to avoid Belarusian airspace.

The airline said it had suspended flights over Belarusian airspace in line with a recommendation by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), making a route change for the Vienna-Moscow flight necessary.

"A change in flight routes must be approved by the authorities. The Russian authorities did not give us this permission," the airline said in a statement to AFP.

