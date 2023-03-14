Vietnam ambassador meets PFA DG, discusses food trade

Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Thanh Phong called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik to discuss matters of mutual interest and boost trade with each other

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Thanh Phong called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik to discuss matters of mutual interest and boost trade with each other.

Both sides covered a wide range of topics to promote the trade of safe and healthy food.

On the occasion, the Head of Vietnam Trade Mission Nguyen Thi Diep and PFA Additional Director General Ahad Dogar were also present.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Phong assured that Vietnam will provide a favourable environment to traders for the sale of Pakistani goods in Vietnam.

He said that Vietnam has been providing green tea, black coffee and seafood to Pakistan.

The director general said that problems faced by Vietnam seafood will be resolved after the technical review. Meanwhile, he directed officials to convene a meeting in this regard. He said that PFA will provide a favourable business environment to other countries including Vietnam according to the standards of PFA. "We're thrilled about such a positive engagement between the two nations," he said.

At the end, PFA DG Muddassir Malik presented a souvenir to Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Thanh Phong.