UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Ambassador Meets PFA DG, Discusses Food Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Vietnam ambassador meets PFA DG, discusses food trade

Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Thanh Phong called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik to discuss matters of mutual interest and boost trade with each other

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Thanh Phong called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik to discuss matters of mutual interest and boost trade with each other.

Both sides covered a wide range of topics to promote the trade of safe and healthy food.

On the occasion, the Head of Vietnam Trade Mission Nguyen Thi Diep and PFA Additional Director General Ahad Dogar were also present.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Phong assured that Vietnam will provide a favourable environment to traders for the sale of Pakistani goods in Vietnam.

He said that Vietnam has been providing green tea, black coffee and seafood to Pakistan.

The director general said that problems faced by Vietnam seafood will be resolved after the technical review. Meanwhile, he directed officials to convene a meeting in this regard. He said that PFA will provide a favourable business environment to other countries including Vietnam according to the standards of PFA. "We're thrilled about such a positive engagement between the two nations," he said.

At the end, PFA DG Muddassir Malik presented a souvenir to Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Thanh Phong.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Punjab Malik Riaz Sale Vietnam

Recent Stories

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters busi ..

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters business end

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin ..

7 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed named ‘Personality of the Year’ at Khalifa International Aw ..

7 minutes ago
 Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

16 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

16 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.