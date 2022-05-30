UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Attracts Less Foreign Investment In 5 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Vietnam attracts less foreign investment in 5 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of nearly 11.71 billion U.S. Dollars in the first five months of this year, down 16.3 percent year-on-year, according to the country's Ministry of Planning and Investment on Monday.

During the period, Vietnam licensed 578 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of 4.12 billion U.S. dollars, down 5.7 percent in quantity and 53.4 percent in capital year on year.

The country also saw that 395 operational FDI projects raised capital by 5.

61 billion U.S. dollars in total over the five months, up 45.4 percent.

From January to May, the disbursed FDI capital totaled 7.71 billion U.S. dollars, up 7.8 percent year-on-year, said the ministry.

Among countries and regions with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Denmark was the largest source of registered capital with 1.32 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Singapore with 798.4 million U.S. dollars and China with 505.3 million U.S. dollars, according to the ministry.

