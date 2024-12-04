Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Vietnam has mobilized over 323 trillion Vietnamese dong (over 12.7 billion U.S. Dollars) from government bonds so far this year, realizing 80.75 percent of the annual target, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.

By the end of November, the five-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds have been offered at slightly higher interest rates compared to late October.

In November alone, the State Treasury of Vietnam raised over 20.7 trillion dong (814.8 million dollars) from auctioning government bonds with terms of five, 10, 15, 20 and 30 years on the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

Foreign investors' transaction value share in November reached 1.8 percent of the total market transaction value, with net purchases amounting to 147 billion dong (5.8 million dollars), said the report.