Vietnam Collects 12.7 Bln USD In G-bonds In 11 Months
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Vietnam has mobilized over 323 trillion Vietnamese dong (over 12.7 billion U.S. Dollars) from government bonds so far this year, realizing 80.75 percent of the annual target, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.
By the end of November, the five-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds have been offered at slightly higher interest rates compared to late October.
In November alone, the State Treasury of Vietnam raised over 20.7 trillion dong (814.8 million dollars) from auctioning government bonds with terms of five, 10, 15, 20 and 30 years on the Hanoi Stock Exchange.
Foreign investors' transaction value share in November reached 1.8 percent of the total market transaction value, with net purchases amounting to 147 billion dong (5.8 million dollars), said the report.
Recent Stories
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
More Stories From Business
-
Services trade deficit shrunk 9.94pc in for months of FY2024-251 hour ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 545 more points2 hours ago
-
Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.275,200 per tola3 hours ago
-
Banks, microfinance institutions urged to lead in providing housing finance4 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points5 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on “Quality Control Circles”5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 20249 hours ago