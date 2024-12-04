Open Menu

Vietnam Collects 12.7 Bln USD In G-bonds In 11 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Vietnam has mobilized over 323 trillion Vietnamese dong (over 12.7 billion U.S. Dollars) from government bonds so far this year, realizing 80.75 percent of the annual target, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.

By the end of November, the five-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds have been offered at slightly higher interest rates compared to late October.

In November alone, the State Treasury of Vietnam raised over 20.7 trillion dong (814.8 million dollars) from auctioning government bonds with terms of five, 10, 15, 20 and 30 years on the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

Foreign investors' transaction value share in November reached 1.8 percent of the total market transaction value, with net purchases amounting to 147 billion dong (5.8 million dollars), said the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Hanoi Vietnam October November Market From Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

51 minutes ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

1 hour ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

5 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

10 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

18 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

18 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business