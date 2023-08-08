Open Menu

Vietnam Considers Price Adjustment Under Stable Inflation

With inflation under control, Vietnam may consider adjusting prices of state-managed goods and services in the remaining months of this year, local media reported on Tuesday

The country's Ministry of Finance predicted the consumer price index (CPI) this year at 3.2 to 3.7 percent, and the State Bank of Vietnam at 3.7 percent (plus or minus 0.5 percent), Vietnam News reported.

From January to July, the CPI rose 3.12 percent over the same period last year, and core inflation by 4.65 percent. CPI is on a downward trend from 4.89 percent in January to 2 percent in June and 2.06 percent in July, the newspaper said, citing official data.

There was room for an increase of 1.61 percent each month to the end of this year to achieve the target of controlling inflation below 4.

5 percent this year, the newspaper cited the finance ministry.

Prices of several goods and services under the State management could be adjusted following the roadmap at the appropriate points of time to ensure the inflation target and ease the pressure in following years, the newspaper cited Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai in a recent meeting.

Prices of items subject to possible adjustments include electricity, petrol and oil, domestic air passenger transportation, and school fee.

The finance ministry noted that increases will not occur at the same time and a close watch must be placed on price fluctuations and inflation developments in the global markets to prevent negative impacts.

