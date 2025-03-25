Vietnam Death Row Tycoon Begins Appeal In $17.7 B Money-laundering Case
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 07:28 PM
The appeal of a Vietnamese property tycoon convicted of money laundering began on Tuesday, three months after she lost a challenge against the death penalty in a separate case
Ho Chi Minh City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The appeal of a Vietnamese property tycoon convicted of money laundering began on Tuesday, three months after she lost a challenge against the death penalty in a separate case.
Property developer Truong My Lan was found guilty in April 2024 of stealing money from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and sentenced to death for fraud amounting to $27 billion.
Lan appealed against that verdict and the court said there was no basis to reduce her sentence, but ruled that she could still escape the death penalty if she returned three quarters of the stolen assets.
Now she is appealing against the verdict from a second trial in October, in which she was sentenced to life in prison for three crimes.
On Tuesday Lan, now accustomed to high-profile hearings, chatted with police officers and looked relatively relaxed as she waited for the court to start in Ho Chi Minh City.
Her niece, who was handed a five-year prison term in October for fraudulent appropriation of property, sat behind her, flanked by officers.
It is the first time Lan is in the dock without her husband, Chu Nap Kee, who is not challenging a two-year sentence he was handed for money laundering in October.
A verdict is expected on April 21 and Lan will be defended by eight lawyers, according to state media.
The 68-year-old was found guilty of laundering $17.7 billion and illegal cross-border trafficking of $4.5 billion.
She was also found guilty of bond fraud to the tune of $1.2 billion.
The court determined that Lan was "the mastermind, committed the crime with sophisticated methods, many times, causing especially serious consequences".
Thirty-three other defendants were also sentenced at the court in Ho Chi Minh City and given terms ranging from two to 23 years in prison.
Twenty-seven of them are appealing against their sentences, state media said.
During her first trial in April, Lan was found guilty of embezzling $12.5 billion but prosecutors said the total damages caused by the scam totalled $27 billion -- equivalent to around six percent of the country's 2023 GDP.
Lan owned just five percent of shares in SCB on paper but at her trial the court concluded that she effectively controlled more than 90 percent through family, friends and staff.
Tens of thousands of people who had invested their savings in the bank lost money, shocking the communist nation and prompting rare protests from the victims.
bur-aph/mtp
Recent Stories
COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight
Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar
WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resources in Pakistan India
NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van robbery with looted money
Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit
More Stories From Business
-
Regulatory reforms vital for business growth: ICCI President2 hours ago
-
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates10 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar10 minutes ago
-
European stocks jump after Wall Street rally3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.800 to Rs317,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 193 points4 hours ago
-
Vietnam death row tycoon begins appeal in $17.7 b money-laundering case7 minutes ago
-
Peri Urban Plan being followed for systematic growth of Faisalabad: DG FDA4 hours ago
-
Cotton growers invited to submit applications5 hours ago
-
Economic indicators stable, key areas show gradual growth in March5 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon discusses restructuring of SMEDA to improve business environment3 minutes ago