Vietnam Earns Over 41 Mln USD From Selling Forest Carbon Credits

Published December 25, 2023

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Vietnam has earned more than 41 million U.S. dollars from selling forest carbon credits as part of an emission reduction agreement with the World Bank, Vietnam News reported Monday.

This was the first agreement on emission reduction to be successfully implemented in Vietnam, contributing to forest management and protection and improving people's lives, according to the report.

The money has been transferred to six north-central provinces in the country to pay forest owners, local people and communities to manage, protect and develop forests.

The localities are home to more than 3.1 million hectares of land covered with forests.

After the success of piloting payments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the six provinces, many other localities in Vietnam with large areas of well-protected natural forests are ready to soon implement the program.

