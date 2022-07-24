UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Envoys Took Charge As 'Chairman ACI'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Vietnam envoys took charge as 'Chairman ACI'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, Nguyen Tien Phong on Sunday took charge as Chairman of Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee Islamabad.

In the embassy of Vietnam in Islamabad, the ACI Chairmanship handing-over Ceremony took place, Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Tien Phong assumed the ACI Chairmanship from Ambassador of Thailand Chakkrid Krachaiwong.

The meeting also discussed the issues of strengthening ASEAN- Pakistan relations in all fields and sectors.

Expressing his best wishes, the ambassador of Vietnam said that there are wider opportunities for increasing mutual economic and trade relations between ASEAM countries and Pakistan.

The Ambassador said that as the chairman of ACI, he should play a full role with the ambassadors of other ASEAN countries to promote the relations of ASEAN countries with Pakistan.

Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan said that Pakistan has huge trade and investment opportunities in Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEAN's) US$ 3 trillion economy for increasing the bilateral trade and economic ties.

With ASEAN's US$ 3 trillion economic power and a large market of 650 million people in the region, the mutual US$7 billion trade between ASEAN and Pakistan is far below its potential, the Ambassador said.

He said that Pakistan is a huge market with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$300 billion and a population of 230 million, where there are huge opportunities for ASEAN countries as well.

Regarding multilateral trade in Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Pakistan's trade interests with this trading bloc, the Vietnam Ambassador said that Vietnam, being an important member of ASEAN, would play its full role in paving the way for trade for Pakistan.

He said that at present there is a bilateral trade of about USD $7 billion between the Pakistan and ASEAN countries, which is far below its potential.

Nguyen Tien Phong said that Pakistan also has good trade and economic relations with ASEAN countries, which need to be further enhanced.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Thailand Vietnam United States Dollars Sunday Market All From Best Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

17 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

17 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

17 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.