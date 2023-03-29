UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Posts Q1 Trade Surplus At 4.07 Bln U.S. Dollars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Vietnam posts Q1 trade surplus at 4.07 bln U.S. dollars

Vietnam reported a trade surplus of 4.07 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of this year, government data released on Wednesday showed

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Vietnam reported a trade surplus of 4.07 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of this year, government data released on Wednesday showed.

Exports in the January-March period fell 11.9 percent from a year earlier to 79.17 billion dollars, while imports declined 14.7 percent to 75.1 billion dollars, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

Vietnam's exports and imports lost momentum in the first three months as the country continued to face external headwinds from a slower global recovery and synchronized tightening of monetary policy around the world in response to inflation, which crippled demand from its key markets, the GSO said.

Reflecting faltering world demand, outbound shipments to the United States totaled 20.6 billion dollars in the first quarter, marking a 23.4-percent drop in Vietnam's trade surplus with its largest export market, according to official data.

Smartphones and garments, among the biggest export earners for the Southeast Asian country, posted a decline of 15 percent and 17.

4 percent to 13 billion dollars and 7.2 billion dollars, respectively, said the GSO.

A decline in imports, due partly to sluggish domestic consumption, may also indicate a contraction in industrial output as factories cut their purchases of raw material and equipment for production.

Inbound shipments of equipment and components slumped 15.4 percent while imports of electronics and spare parts fell 12.4 percent in the first quarter.

This left a narrower trade surplus of 4.07 billion dollars in January-March, compared to a surplus of 4.4 billion dollars in the December quarter last year.

Vietnam's policymakers have taken measures to shore up economy with the central bank cutting some of its policy rates and lowering the cap on interest rates for short-term loans in priority sectors.

The government has said it will try to keep the growth at 6.5 percent this year, backed by public investment, foreign direct investment, export and domestic consumption.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Bank United States Vietnam Turkish Lira May December Market From Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

15 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil D ..

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast ..

15 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

15 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

32 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

23 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Re ..

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.