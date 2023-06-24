Vietnam, S. Korea to expand economic ties

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol wrapped up a three-day state visit to Vietnam on Saturday, Vietnam news Agency reported.

Yoon and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Friday agreed to strengthen economic and security ties through the signing of 17 agreements on a number of issues during a summit meeting in the country's capital Hanoi.

South Korean leader put a heavy emphasis on boosting bilateral trade, stating that it was "more important than ever" given the ongoing global headwinds.

The two leaders agreed to achieve the target of 150 billion U.S. Dollars in bilateral trade by 2030.