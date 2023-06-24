Open Menu

Vietnam, S. Korea To Expand Economic Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Vietnam, S. Korea to expand economic ties

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol wrapped up a three-day state visit to Vietnam on Saturday, Vietnam news Agency reported.

Yoon and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Friday agreed to strengthen economic and security ties through the signing of 17 agreements on a number of issues during a summit meeting in the country's capital Hanoi.

South Korean leader put a heavy emphasis on boosting bilateral trade, stating that it was "more important than ever" given the ongoing global headwinds.

The two leaders agreed to achieve the target of 150 billion U.S. Dollars in bilateral trade by 2030.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Visit Van Hanoi North Korea Vietnam Billion

Recent Stories

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

24 minutes ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

24 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

2 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

2 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

2 hours ago
SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

14 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business