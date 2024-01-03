Open Menu

Vietnam Sets Credit Growth Target At 15 Pct In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Vietnam sets credit growth target at 15 pct in 2024

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has set a credit growth target of 15 percent for the domestic banking system in 2024, Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has set a credit growth target of 15 percent for the domestic banking system in 2024, Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday.

The target can be adjusted depending on developments of the real situation, the central bank said in a document sent to credit institutions.

The bank asked credit institutions to provide loans safely and in line with their risk management capacity, liquidity and ability to mobilize capital, while preventing bad debts from rising.

The bank said earlier that it would improve credit quality and prioritize capital for spearhead sectors that drive economic growth in 2024.

According to the central bank, total credit of Vietnam's economy grew 13.5 percent to reach nearly 558.3 billion U.S. dollars as of 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Vietnam From Billion

Recent Stories

Keamari Police operation nets drug dealers, gang m ..

Keamari Police operation nets drug dealers, gang members, seizes explosives

11 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notified for areas of provincial me ..

Power shutdown notified for areas of provincial metropolis

10 minutes ago
 PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat s ..

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat symbol

38 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 297 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 297 points

10 minutes ago
 Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

60 minutes ago
 An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sk ..

An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sky Li: Let’s Make it real

1 hour ago
Rupee gains 17 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 17 paisa against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

2 hours ago
 'Super disappointed' Osaka comeback ended by big-s ..

'Super disappointed' Osaka comeback ended by big-serving Pliskova

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

2 hours ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business