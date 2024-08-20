Open Menu

Vietnam Targets 1-1.5 Bln USD Of Livestock Product Exports By 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Vietnam targets 1-1.5 bln USD of livestock product exports by 2025

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Vietnam is ramping up efforts to increase its livestock product exports, targeting a value of 1-1.5 billion U.S. Dollars by 2025, Vietnam news reported, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, on Tuesday.

Vietnam exported livestock products worth 240 million dollars in the first half of this year, according to the ministry.

Processed meat products lead the pack, with fresh, chilled, and frozen pork following closely behind. Vietnam's processed chicken meat has already made inroads into Japan, China's Hong Kong, five countries within the Eurasian Economic Union, and Mongolia.

The Southeast Asian country has secured significant wins, including export licenses for dairy and bird's nest products to China, according to Vietnam's Department of Animal Health.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said the agriculture sector aims for comprehensive, efficient, and sustainable livestock industry development that adapts to climate change through industrialization and modernization.

This approach focuses on integrating value chains, circular economy principles to enhance added value and ensure biosecurity, disease control, and food safety, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Agriculture Hong Kong Lead Japan Mongolia Vietnam Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business