Vietnam Targets 1-1.5 Bln USD Of Livestock Product Exports By 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Vietnam is ramping up efforts to increase its livestock product exports, targeting a value of 1-1.5 billion U.S. Dollars by 2025, Vietnam news reported, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, on Tuesday.
Vietnam exported livestock products worth 240 million dollars in the first half of this year, according to the ministry.
Processed meat products lead the pack, with fresh, chilled, and frozen pork following closely behind. Vietnam's processed chicken meat has already made inroads into Japan, China's Hong Kong, five countries within the Eurasian Economic Union, and Mongolia.
The Southeast Asian country has secured significant wins, including export licenses for dairy and bird's nest products to China, according to Vietnam's Department of Animal Health.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said the agriculture sector aims for comprehensive, efficient, and sustainable livestock industry development that adapts to climate change through industrialization and modernization.
This approach focuses on integrating value chains, circular economy principles to enhance added value and ensure biosecurity, disease control, and food safety, he said.
