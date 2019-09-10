UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam To Create Optimal Conditions For Russian Investment In LNG - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Vietnam to Create Optimal Conditions for Russian Investment in LNG - Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Vietnam will create favorable conditions for Russian companies to invest in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Southeast Asian country, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung told Sputnik.

"Vietnam is at a very important stage of the industrialization and modernization of the country. It needs energy. Apart from traditional energy resources - oil and gas - Vietnam is very interested in using new energy carriers, including liquefied natural gas. Russia, and in particular its Far Eastern regions, is a 'strong player' in the technology of LNG extraction. Our county will create favorable conditions for Russian businesses so that they could invest in LNG projects in Vietnam," To said in an interview.

The deputy minister noted that such cooperation should have a balanced approach to the interests of both countries, be mutually beneficial and comply with the Vietnamese law.

He added that the Vietnamese government would also create an environment for Russian energy companies in terms of exploration and development of oil and gas fields both within the framework of current projects and in new projects on Vietnam's continental shelf.

"We also expect that the Russian government will create favorable conditions for the participation of the Rusvietpetro joint venture [between Russia's Zarubezhneft and Vietnam's Petrovietnam] in the development of high-potential fields in Russia," To noted.

He added that the sides were actively discussing the possibilities of cooperation in electricity, LNG, nuclear energy and renewable energy, stressing that various areas of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector would make an important contribution to the economic development of each country and help intensify the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Russia Nuclear Oil Vietnam Gas From Government Asia Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

1 hour ago

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

3 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince receives Japanese Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.