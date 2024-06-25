Open Menu

Vietnamese Corporate Demand For Funds Likely To Rise In H2

Vietnamese corporate demand for funds likely to rise in H2

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Vietnamese businesses' demand for funds is expected to rise in the second half of 2024, causing them to explore options like loans and bond issuances, VnExpress reported Tuesday, citing credit rating agency FiinRatings in its recent report on the corporate bond market.

The demand will be spurred by growth in production and exports, the firm said.

Credit to the property sector is forecast to grow as legal hurdles hampering real estate projects will gradually be resolved with new regulations soon to be effective, drawing more investment into that sector, said the report.

Lenders are forecast to soon hike deposit interest rates, and so businesses will take recourse to issuing long-term bonds with fixed interest rates to take advantage of the currently low deposit rates.

Vietnam's loans outstanding grew by 2.41 percent in the first five months of this year while the full-year target is 14-15 percent.

FiinRatings said this target could be achieved as demand rises in the second half.

