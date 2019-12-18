UrduPoint.com
Vietnamese Delegation Visits FPCCI

Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Vietnamese delegation visits FPCCI

Seventeen members business delegation of Vietnam visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and held meeting with members of this apex trade body of the country, and members of Pakistan Vietnam Business Councils of FPCCI , here at the Federation House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Seventeen members business delegation of Vietnam visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and held meeting with members of this apex trade body of the country, and members of Pakistan Vietnam Business Councils of FPCCI , here at the Federation House.

The delegation comprised the businessmen from cereals, herbal, food, sea food, beverages, tea, animal feed, macadamia etc., said a FPCCI statement on Wednesday.

Welcoming the delegation, FPCCI President Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai said Pakistan and Vietnam enjoyed amicable political and diplomatic relations since 1972 and both were members of World Trade Organisation. With the passage of time, the relations between both nations were expanding but still there were potentials for enhancement of trade between both nations.

Bilateral trade between the two countries was Dollars 633 million and was in favor of Vietnam. It was very low as compared to the potential available.

President FPCCI said there was huge potential of trade between both nations in textile, mechanical appliances, plastics, minerals, mineral oils, optical, photographic, cinematographic, surgical instruments, fish and other seafood by products. He stated that proactive and cooperative role of Pakistani missions could play significant role in improving bilateral trade.

For facilitating business people, Vietnam should activate its Visa offices in commercial cities of Pakistan including Karachi and Lahore. Also, the visa processing time must be reduced to have smooth and hassle free bilateral trade, he suggested.

In response, the Vietnamese delegates agreed for reducing the trade barriers and holding of commercial activities like formulation of delegation, establishing joint ventures, participation in fair and exhibitions.

The meeting was also attended by FPCCI Senior Vice President Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and Vice President Muslim Muhammadi.

