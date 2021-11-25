UrduPoint.com

Vietnamese Stock Index Hits New Record On Surging Capital

Sumaira FH 60 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:38 PM

Vietnamese stock index hits new record on surging capital

Vietnam's benchmark VN-Index rose 0.8 percent to reach an all-time high of 1,500.81 points on Thursday with some 31.8 trillion Vietnamese dong (1.4 billion U.S. dollars) poured into the market

HANOI, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Vietnam's benchmark VN-Index rose 0.8 percent to reach an all-time high of 1,500.81 points on Thursday with some 31.8 trillion Vietnamese dong (1.4 billion U.S. dollars) poured into the market.

On Wednesday, the VN-Index benchmark surged 1.72 percent to a record 1,488.87 points, with banking stocks leading the blue chip growth.

In recent months, the Vietnamese stock market has recorded new highs regardless of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and market fluctuations globally.

Notably, the index has increased by 33.9 percent since the beginning of 2021, and by over 120 percent from its low in March 2020 when the Southeast Asian country was hit by the first COVID-19 outbreak.

According to local securities analysts, vibrant transactions which have continuously set new records in value are playing an important role in fueling the market rise.

In particular, transactions totaled over 56.3 trillion Vietnamese dong (nearly 2.5 billion U.S. dollars) for the single session on Nov. 19.

The Vietnamese stock market has regularly witnessed sessions with value topping 1 billion U.S. Dollars since early this year, compared to around 277 million U.S. dollars per session in 2020, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, on which the VN-Index is based.

The Vietnamese stock market has attracted a large number of new individual investors in the past few months. COVID-19 restrictions and mandatory working-from-home were among the factors leading them to the online investment operation, said local experts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Ho March Stocks 2020 Market From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

14 minutes ago
 Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

22 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

23 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

23 minutes ago
 EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids age ..

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

7 minutes ago
 3 brothers get death in triple murder case:

3 brothers get death in triple murder case:

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.