Vietnam's Agro-forestry-aquatic Exports Up 19 Pct In H1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Vietnam saw the total export turnover of its agro-forestry-aquatic products reach 29.2 billion U.S. Dollars in the first six months of this year, up 19 percent from a year earlier, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Of the sum, the export value of main agricultural products stood at 15.76 billion dollars (up 24.4 percent), key forestry products at 7.95 billion dollars (up 21.2 percent), aquatic products at 4.36 billion dollars (up 4.90 percent), and husbandry products at 240 million dollars (up 3.

8 percent).

The seven items and product groups which posted an export value of over 1 billion dollars were coffee, rubber, rice, fruits and vegetables, cashew nuts, shrimp, and wood products.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said the export outcomes in the first half of this year had created a foundation for the sector to realize the whole-year target.

He expressed his confidence that Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic product exports will reach the revenue target of 55-56 billion dollars this year.

