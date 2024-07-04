Vietnam's Agro-forestry-aquatic Exports Up 19 Pct In H1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Vietnam saw the total export turnover of its agro-forestry-aquatic products reach 29.2 billion U.S. Dollars in the first six months of this year, up 19 percent from a year earlier, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Of the sum, the export value of main agricultural products stood at 15.76 billion dollars (up 24.4 percent), key forestry products at 7.95 billion dollars (up 21.2 percent), aquatic products at 4.36 billion dollars (up 4.90 percent), and husbandry products at 240 million dollars (up 3.
8 percent).
The seven items and product groups which posted an export value of over 1 billion dollars were coffee, rubber, rice, fruits and vegetables, cashew nuts, shrimp, and wood products.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said the export outcomes in the first half of this year had created a foundation for the sector to realize the whole-year target.
He expressed his confidence that Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic product exports will reach the revenue target of 55-56 billion dollars this year.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim40 minutes ago
-
Australia posts int'l trade surplus of $3.9B in May51 minutes ago
-
China's service trade surges in Jan-May with tourism boom51 minutes ago
-
DQCB forwards 12 cases against quacks to drug court2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 20247 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank16 hours ago
-
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake18 hours ago
-
European stocks advance on French election hopes18 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates exhibition at UMT18 hours ago
-
Call to review agreements with IPPs18 hours ago