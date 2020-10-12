UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's Auto Sales Down 22 Pct In 9 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:24 PM

Vietnam's auto sales down 22 pct in 9 months

Vietnam's total automobile sales in the first nine months of this year stood at 179,155 units, a year-on-year plunge of 22 percent, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association said on Monday

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Vietnam's total automobile sales in the first nine months of this year stood at 179,155 units, a year-on-year plunge of 22 percent, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association said on Monday.

Specifically, sales of passenger cars declined 23 percent to 130,324 units compared to the same period last year, those of commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses decreased 20 percent to 46,183, and those of special-purpose vehicles fell 36 percent to 2,648.

Sales of domestically assembled automobiles decreased 17 percent, while those of imported ones stumbled 33 percent, said the association.

In September alone, 27,252 automobiles were sold in the Vietnamese market, up 32 percent against August this year, in which sales of passenger cars surged 34 percent to 20,630 units, those of commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses up 29 percent to 6,396, and those of special-purpose vehicles down 16 percent to 226.

In the first nine months of this year, Vietnam spent over 4.1 billion U.S. Dollars on importing completely-built automobiles and components for assembly, declining 24.5 percent on-year, according to the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Vehicles Same Vietnam August September Market Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Masdar, Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest roo ..

25 minutes ago

Unemployment rate stands at 13.4% in July: Turkey

55 seconds ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

57 seconds ago

S. Korea reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, 24,703 in ..

58 seconds ago

S. Korea's export posts double-digit fall in 1st 1 ..

1 minute ago

Laos records 89 new cases of dengue fever

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.