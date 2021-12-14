UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Auto Sales Up 30 Pct In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

Vietnam's auto sales up 30 pct in November

Nearly 38,700 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market in November, up 30 percent against October and 6 percent on year, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association on Tuesday

HANOI, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Nearly 38,700 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market in November, up 30 percent against October and 6 percent on year, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association on Tuesday.

People's demand is increasing at the end of the year with maintained promotion programs and new policy on registration fee reduction coming into force, leading to better sales of automobile in November, local experts said.

In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam's total automobile sales stood at 257,390 units, posting a year-on-year rise of 3 percent, according to the manufacturers association.

Specifically, sales of domestically assembled automobiles went down 10 percent, while those of imported ones rose 26 percent on year, said the association.

Between January and November, Vietnam spent over 7.6 billion U.S. Dollars on importing completely-built automobiles and components for assembly, posting a year-on-year surge of 38.1 percent, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Vietnam January October November Market Billion

Recent Stories

Oil tanker carrying 22,000 overturns

Oil tanker carrying 22,000 overturns

25 seconds ago
 China launches new Tianlian relay satellite

China launches new Tianlian relay satellite

27 seconds ago
 Gujranwala sisters change mindset of Pakistani gir ..

Gujranwala sisters change mindset of Pakistani girls - Farrukh Shahbaz Warracih

12 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 191 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more death ..

Mongolia logs 191 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

6 minutes ago
 Surveillance squads fine 5500 vehicles in one week ..

Surveillance squads fine 5500 vehicles in one week

6 minutes ago
 Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Env ..

Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey - Foreign Mini ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.