Vietnam's Automobile Market Drops 30 Pct In 7 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Vietnam's automobile market drops 30 pct in 7 months

HANOI, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Total vehicle sales in Vietnam in the first seven months of this year hit 162,014 units, down 30 percent year on year, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the Vietnam automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA).

The sales of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and special-use vehicles declined by 34 percent, 13 percent and 63 percent respectively, local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

The Vietnamese auto market is forecast to continue growing from August until the end of this year, thanks to a policy that reduces the registration fee by half, the newspaper reported.

However, purchasing power might not experience the same rapid growth as last year due to the influence of the stock, real estate and consumer lending markets, which are yet to be as strong as they were last year, the newspaper said.

In July alone, 24,687 vehicles were sold in Vietnam, up 4 percent from the previous month, according to the VAMA.

Between January and July, Vietnam spent approximately 4.3 billion U.S. Dollars on importing completely-built automobiles and components for assembly, posting a year-on-year decline of 16.5 percent, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

