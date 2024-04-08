Open Menu

Vietnam's Banking Credit Grows 1 Pct In

Published April 08, 2024

Vietnam's banking credit grows 1 pct in

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Vietnam's banking credit grew by 1 percent to 13.79 quadrillion Vietnamese dong (552.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three months of 2024, VnExpress reported Monday, citing the State Bank of Vietnam.

The newspaper quoted the bank's deputy governor Dao Minh Tu as saying that outstanding loans at many lenders had grown by 3-5 percent during the cited period.

"After two months of negative credit growth, this is a sign that the economy is absorbing capital," he said.

The banking system can meet the credit growth target of 14-15 percent for the year, he said.

According to a business trend survey in the second quarter of 2024 conducted by the central bank, credit institutions predicted that the raised capital will increase by 3.5 percent in the first quarter and 9.9 percent in 2024.

They said deposit and lending interest rates in the second quarter and the whole year will continue to stay low and change insignificantly compared to the previous period.

