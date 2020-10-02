Stock market index of Vietnam's capital, HNX-Index, closed at 134.91 points on Friday, up 1.41 points or 1.06 percent from the previous trading session

HANOI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Stock market index of Vietnam's capital, HNX-Index, closed at 134.91 points on Friday, up 1.41 points or 1.06 percent from the previous trading session.

Approximately 89.4 million shares worth roughly 1.3 trillion Vietnamese dong (56.3 million U.S.

Dollars) were traded at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on Friday.

Specifically, foreign investors bought 258,038 shares valued at more than 5.1 billion Vietnamese dong (223,500 U.S. dollars), and sold over 2.2 million shares valued at nearly 20.7 billion Vietnamese dong (899,400 U.S. dollars). prices of 77 stocks went up, 86 stocks dropped, while 190 stocks remained unchanged.