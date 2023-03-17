UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Central Bank Says To Adjust Policy Rates In Line With Global Markets

The State Bank of Vietnam said it would closely monitor local and overseas markets to continue to change its policy rates in the future as circumstances change, the government's news portal reported on Friday

Given economic uncertainties in the global and domestic markets, the central bank will adjust its policy rates in line with changes in monetary markets, inflation forecasts, and interest rates with an aim to support businesses in their recovery, said the central bank.

It said it would be cautious about upward pressure on inflation after consumer price index (CPI) in February rose 4.31 percent from a year ago, close to the targeted 4.5 percent for the whole year.

Vietnam will stay vigilant as policy-makers around the world, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve's move next week, are still raising interest rates to control high inflation amid the global financial turmoil caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

