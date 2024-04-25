Vietnam's average Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2024 could increase up to 4.5 percent compared to the previous year, with the State Bank of Vietnam's inflation forecast at 3.8-4.8 percent, Vietnam News reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Finance

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Vietnam's average Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2024 could increase up to 4.5 percent compared to the previous year, with the State Bank of Vietnam's inflation forecast at 3.8-4.8 percent, Vietnam News reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said Vietnam's CPI must stay within the upward 0.26-0.39 percent range for the rest of the year to keep inflation within 4.0-4.5 percent in 2024.

According to the ministry, key factors putting pressure on CPI for the remainder of the year included prices of raw materials, key consumer goods and oil prices.

As demand for foodstuff, textiles and homewares in the country showed signs of recovery since the beginning of the year, Vietnam's CPI has been on the rise, following higher prices on the international market, said the report.

The Southeast Asian country's CPI in Q1 went up by 3.77 percent year on year, said the General Statistics Office.