HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.1 percent year on year in the first four months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Saturday.

From January to April, items posting the most significant price hikes included transport with a 16.21 percent increase, beverages and cigarettes with a 2.

59 percent increase, and construction materials with a 2.09 percent increase.

Compared to March, the index grew by 0.18 percent, contributed by price hikes for eight out of the 11 items in the calculation basket. The increase was driven by factors such as rising construction material cost and higher education fees, according to the office.

In 2021, Vietnam saw the CPI rise 1.84 percent compared to the previous year, the lowest level since 2016.