HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) in the first six months of this year went up by 3.29 percent year on year, as the country's core inflation rose by 4.74 percent, the country's General Statistics Office said on Thursday.

In the six-month period, items posting the most significant price hikes include education with a 7.95 percent rise, housing and construction materials with a 6.6 percent increase, and culture, entertainment and tourism with a 3.74 percent increase, according to the office.

Compared to May, the index grew by 0.27 percent in June, contributed by price hikes for 10 out of the 11 items in the calculation basket. The increase was driven by factors such as retail electricity price adjustments and rising food prices, according to the office.

In 2022, Vietnam saw the CPI rise by 3.15 percent compared to the previous year, meeting the below-4 percent target set by its top legislature.

The country has targeted to keep inflation at 4.5 percent in 2023, according to a report by Vietnam news Agency.