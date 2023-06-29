Open Menu

Vietnam's CPI Up 3.29 Pct In 6 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Vietnam's CPI up 3.29 pct in 6 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) in the first six months of this year went up by 3.29 percent year on year, as the country's core inflation rose by 4.74 percent, the country's General Statistics Office said on Thursday.

In the six-month period, items posting the most significant price hikes include education with a 7.95 percent rise, housing and construction materials with a 6.6 percent increase, and culture, entertainment and tourism with a 3.74 percent increase, according to the office.

Compared to May, the index grew by 0.27 percent in June, contributed by price hikes for 10 out of the 11 items in the calculation basket. The increase was driven by factors such as retail electricity price adjustments and rising food prices, according to the office.

In 2022, Vietnam saw the CPI rise by 3.15 percent compared to the previous year, meeting the below-4 percent target set by its top legislature.

The country has targeted to keep inflation at 4.5 percent in 2023, according to a report by Vietnam news Agency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Education Price Vietnam May June Top Housing

Recent Stories

Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

33 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

2 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

4 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

17 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

19 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business