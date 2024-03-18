Open Menu

Vietnam's Deposit Interest Rates Forecast To Hit Bottom In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 11:50 AM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Vietnam's deposit interest rates are unlikely to decrease further and might hit bottom in the first quarter of 2024 as credit demand will increase this year, Vietnam news cited analysts as saying on Monday.

According to MB Securities Company, in the context of more positive growth of export and investment and consumption against last year, capital demand is forecast to return to balance instead of surplus as currently.

Vietnam's credit growth is forecast to reach about 13 percent to 14 percent in 2024, said the analysts.

They said 12-month deposit interest rates of large commercial banks would be able to move up by 25 to 50 basis points, returning to 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent in 2024.

More Stories From Business