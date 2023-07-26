Open Menu

Vietnam's Economy Faces Headwinds Amid Global Economic Slowdown

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Vietnam's economy faces headwinds amid global economic slowdown

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Vietnam's economy is facing headwinds stemming from the global economic slowdown and challenging financial and monetary conditions, prompting it to take comprehensive measures to promote economic growth, the Vietnam news quoted experts as saying on Wednesday.

To achieve the GDP growth target, Vietnam needs to tackle the economy's internal problems by measures such as speeding up public investment disbursement, stimulating demand, and improving the business climate to attract investment, the newspaper reported, citing Vo Tri Thanh, director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy.

Noting that interest rate cut was not a one-size-fits-all solution to promote economic growth, Thanh urged comprehensive measures, including expanding the market for enterprises and offering new business opportunities.

According to Nguyen Van Than, chairman of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), about 25 percent of the association's member companies were facing difficulties in accessing credit.

Noting that lowering rates was just a prerequisite to increase the capital absorptive capacity of enterprises, Than said enterprises need to improve their competitiveness, corporate governance capacity, and financial transparency to be able to access credit.

Currently, lending rates in Vietnam were 0.5 to 2 percent, which is lower than the end of 2022, with short-term rates for production and business loans at around 5 to 9 percent per year and long-term rates at around 8.5 to 11 percent per year, the newspaper reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Van Vietnam Market From

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

20 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

35 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

35 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business