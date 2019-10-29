(@imziishan)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Vietnam reaped export turnovers of more than 217 billion U.S. Dollars in the first 10 months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 7.4 percent, while seeing import turnovers of nearly 210 billion U.S. dollars, up 7.8 percent, the country's General Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Specifically, Vietnam gained 43.5 billion U.S. dollars from exporting phones and components, up 5 percent; 28.8 billion U.S. dollars from electronic goods, computers and components, up 17.1 percent; 27.4 billion U.S. dollars from garments and textiles, up 8.7 percent; and 14.6 billion U.S. dollars from footwear, up 11.2 percent.

Between January and October, the United States remained Vietnam's biggest importer with turnovers of 49.9 billion U.S. dollars, tailed by the European Union with 34.2 billion U.S. dollars, and China with 32.5 billion U.S. dollars, said the office.

In the same period, Vietnam spent 43 billion U.S. dollars importing electronic goods, computers and components, up 21.5 percent; 30 billion U.S. dollars on machines, equipment and spare parts, up 11.4 percent; 12.2 billion U.S. dollars on phones and components, down 3.5 percent; and 10.9 billion U.S. dollars on cloth, up 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, China was Vietnam's largest exporter with turnovers of 62 billion U.S. dollars, up 16.1 percent, followed by South Korea with 39.4 billion U.S. dollars, up 0.6 percent, and the the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with 26.4 billion U.S. dollars, up 1 percent, according to the office.

Vietnam recorded export turnovers of over 243.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2018, up 13.2 percent against 2017, and import turnovers of 236.7 billion U.S. dollars, up 11.1 percent, with a trade surplus of 6.8 billion U.S. dollars.