Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:35 PM

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Vietnam's homegrown carmaker VinFast will deliver its first cars on June 17, the company said Friday as it showcased a factory in one of Asia's fastest growing economies.

VinFast said it will supply a domestic market that is rapidly expanding thanks to a mushrooming middle class with a growing appetite for cars -- though it will face stiff competition from well-established players like Toyota and Ford.

The carmaker is a subsidiary of Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, Vingroup, which is owned by the country's richest man, a press-shy billionaire who started his career selling dried noodles in Ukraine.

It is seeking to tap into national pride with vehicles that include sedan and SUV models, along with e-scooters and even electric buses.

"In less than 72 hours, the first Vietnamese branded cars will officially be driven on the streets of Vietnam," said Vingroup director general Nguyen Viet Quanghe.

Quang -- speaking at the sprawling factory in Haiphong where rows of red, white and grey cars were being assembled -- said the company has received orders for 10,000 cars and "tens of thousands" of e-scooters.

