UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Foreign Direct Investment Falls 7 Pct In Jan-May

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Vietnam's foreign direct investment falls 7 pct in Jan-May

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Vietnam's total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) as of May 20, including new pledges, additional investment funds to existing projects and stake acquisition, fell 7.3 percent to a combined 10.86 billion U.S. Dollars year on year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the country received an estimated 7.65 billion dollars in actual inflows of the FDI in the first five months of the year, down 0.8 percent from a year ago, data showed.

Vietnam licensed 5.26 billion dollars in 962 new projects in the January-May period, up 27.8 percent from a year ago, said the statistics authorities.

Nearly 2.28 billion dollars went to 485 existing projects over the period, down 59.4 percent from a year ago, which indicated a slower declining trend as the additional investment funds slumped 70.3 percent in the first quarter of the year.

Foreigners also invested 3.32 billion dollars in the January-May period, marking a year-on-year increase of 67.

2 percent, through acquiring stakes in local companies, the data showed.

Singapore was the top source of direct investment pledges in the period with over 1.7 billion dollars, with China in the second place.

Of the FDI pledges, which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements, 79.3 percent or 5.98 billion dollars would go to manufacturing and processing, while 7.5 percent or over 570 million dollars are to be invested in real estate development.

Foreign direct investment inflows have been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with foreign investments accounted for over 74 percent of the country's total exports last year, the GSO noted.

Foreign direct investment disbursements in the Southeast Asian country rose 13.5 percent to 22.4 billion dollars in 2022 from a year earlier, while investment pledges was down 11 percent to 27.72 billion dollars, according to the GSO.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Driver Vietnam May From Top Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-Gen ..

UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-General

3 minutes ago
 Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

33 minutes ago
 Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

1 hour ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

2 hours ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

2 hours ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.