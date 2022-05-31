Vietnam posted an estimated foreign trade value of 305.1 billion U.S. dollars in the first five months of this year, up 15.6 percent year on year, with a trade surplus of 516 million dollars, the General Statistics Office announced Tuesday

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:Vietnam posted an estimated foreign trade value of 305.1 billion U.S. Dollars in the first five months of this year, up 15.6 percent year on year, with a trade surplus of 516 million dollars, the General Statistics Office announced Tuesday.

Specifically, export revenue stood at 152.81 billion dollars, up 16.3 percent, while import revenue increased 14.9 percent year on year to 152.29 billion dollars.

The United States remained Vietnam's biggest importer with turnovers of 46.7 billion dollars and China was its largest exporter with turnovers of 49.6 billion dollars, according to the office.